Pinson, Pamela Lynn
Nov. 4, 1965 - Nov. 14, 2019
Pamela Lynn Pinson was born November 4, 1965 in Findlay, Ohio to James and Shirley Heilman and grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio. She and Guy Pinson were married for more than 23 years. Together they began following Jesus Christ and were baptized at CedarCreek Church. Pam and Guy truly loved one another well and always made spending time together a priority. Together they have one son, Preston Matthew Pinson, and their family lived in Bowling Green, Ohio until moving to Florida in July 2015. Pam leaves behind her husband, son, mother, step-daughter Natalie Duncan, her husband Derrick and their son Mason, her brother Joe, close cousin Andy, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Her dear father preceded her in death in October 1993.
Pam was a wonderful woman who was caring, loving, kind, wise, passionate, strong, articulate, smart, and funny who made connections with people everywhere she went, imparting a sweet legacy that touched many hearts. She loved her family and friends immensely and always put others first. She also loved Jesus and shared His Gospel message with most everyone she encountered. She was a prayer warrior who had great faith. It was this faith that carried her into Heaven by God's healing hands on November 14, 2019. Her desire was for all to know Christ and to follow Him. Her loving legacy will stay with us for the rest of our days.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 21st at 1pm at New Life, 5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293.
Arrangements for a future Celebration of Life, to be held in Northwest Ohio the summer of 2020, will be shared at a later date. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019