Nickell, Pamela

3/11/1942 - 7/9/2020

Pam Schuler Nickell died July 9, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Florida at 78. Born in Portsmouth, OH to Harold and Avanell Schuler, she moved to Venice in 1973 and was active in the Sarasota County community, in both title Insurance and as Chief Legislative Aide to many State Representatives.

She was an avid UK Wildcat fan. She bled UK Blue!

She is survived by her three children: Scot, Craig and Amy, and her five grandchildren: Katie, Torrey, Tessa, Taylor and Ryan.

A memorial service is being held on Aug 8th, 2020 at MCC Tampa via FaceBook Live. Those who would like to attend remotely please email revcraig@mcctampa.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: MCC Tampa, 408 E Cayuga St, Tampa, FL 33603 c/o Pam Nickell.



