Zieglar, Pamela

Nov 21, 1953 - Sep 17, 2020

Pamela Zieglar, 66, of Sarasota Florida, passed away on Sep. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Mon., Sep. 28, 2020 & Services will be held at 1pm on Mon. Sep. 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Pamela leaves to cherish her memories: father, Robert Zieglar; siblings, Gwen Davis, Marion Zieglar, Cynthia E. Zieglar, Arthur I. Zieglar, and Carol Prices & many nieces and nephews.



