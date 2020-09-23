1/1
Pamela Zieglar
1953 - 2020
Zieglar, Pamela
Nov 21, 1953 - Sep 17, 2020
Pamela Zieglar, 66, of Sarasota Florida, passed away on Sep. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Mon., Sep. 28, 2020 & Services will be held at 1pm on Mon. Sep. 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Pamela leaves to cherish her memories: father, Robert Zieglar; siblings, Gwen Davis, Marion Zieglar, Cynthia E. Zieglar, Arthur I. Zieglar, and Carol Prices & many nieces and nephews.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
SEP
28
Service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Memories & Condolences
