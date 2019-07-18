|
Dornbush, Pat
Dec 20, 1928 - July 10, 2019
Pat Dornbush, 90, passed away July 10th, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. Ms. Dornbush was born December 20th, 1928, near London, England. She grew up in England during World War II and had incredible stories of survival. Ms. Dornbush was briefly part of the British Women's Land Army during the war. In 1956, she moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, with her husband, Geoffrey Bayliss, and their daughter, Vanda Bayliss. Later, when her first grandchild was born, she moved to Sarasota, where she lived for the rest of her life.
Ms. Dornbush was widowed twice, having two wonderful husbands, Geoffrey Bayliss and Ernest Dornbush. With Geoffrey, she founded Bayliss Carpets in St. Petersburg, and later owned a sandwich shop at Southgate Mall in Sarasota. She also spent time as a hairdresser and store clerk. She was very involved in her family's life and is remembered as a second mother by her two grandchildren, Geoff Wilson and Amber Wilson. Geoff and Amber credit her for making the world's best egg salad sandwiches and fabulous English dinners (complete with Yorkshire Pudding). They also think of her as the strongest, kindest and most beautiful woman they could ever know. She was excellent at card games and board games, and was perhaps the greatest Wheel of Fortune player to ever not appear on the show. She loved puzzles, knitting, going on long walks, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Ms. Dornbush is survived by her twin sister, Betty, her younger sister, Peggy, and her brother, Bill, who are all still in England; as well as her grandchildren, Geoff and Amber, and her great-grandchildren, Reaves, Harrison, Emilia and Cullen. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 18 to July 19, 2019