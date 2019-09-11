Herald Tribune Obituaries
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Pat Miller Olson (Patsy) Thorpe


1929 - 2019
Pat Miller Olson (Patsy) Thorpe Obituary
Thorpe, Pat (Patsy) Miller Olson
March 17, 1929 - May 23, 2018
Pat, (Patsy) Miller, Olson, Thorpe,
Born St. Patrick's Day, 1929, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, survived by daughter Liz Olson, son, Robert Olson and stepdaughter, Marcy Thorpe.
Loving Mother and widow of Richard Olson and Robert Thorpe. A Resident of Sarasota since 1952, and an original member of the Lido Casino, she spent the summers in Green Lake Wisconsin. A true artist and sports fan, she brought joy to everyone who knew her.
Graveside services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, September 13th at 9:30 am. Toale Brothers Funeral Home Colonial Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
