Pat Schnering
1951 - 2020
Schnering, Pat
Mar 10, 1951 - Sep 16, 2020
Pat Schnering passed away unexpectedly on September 16th 2020. She is survived by her two daughters Jessica McCollum, Kimberly Gregory, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Pat was born on March 10, 1951 in Erie Pennsylvania. Moving to Sarasota, Florida in 1984. She loved scuba diving in the keys, playing bingo, and enjoying time on the farm with her horse. She will be dearly missed and remembered by the many the lives she has touched throughout the years. May we all take comfort in knowing she is again held tightly in the arms of her husband Douglas Schnering.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
