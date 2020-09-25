Beaton, Patricia A.

Jul 1, 1928 - Aug 27, 2020

Patricia Ann Beaton was born July 1, 1928 in Flint, Michigan and died August 27, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida in the care of her daughters.

She is survived by her brother Edwin Johnson of Englewood, Florida; her three daughters, Joy L. Beaton, Beth E. Haynie, both of Sarasota, and Patty Jo Beaton of Saskatchewan, Canada; her son David B. Beaton and Arlene Sweeting of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren Halee Mathis and husband Sam of Bellevue, Washington and Isaiah Andres Beaton of Chicago, Illinois; and mother of Isaiah, Esperanza Gamboa.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Benjamin Jacob Beaton, her daughter Pamela A. Beaton of Phoenix, Arizona, her son-in-law Michael J. Haynie, her brother Don Johnson of Lansing Michigan and her parents Marian and Leo Johnson.

Patricia graduated in 1946 from Rochester High School in Rochester, Michigan and attended two years of college at Bowling Green Ohio.

Pat and Ben grew up together as high school sweet hearts and married after Ben returned from the Korean War. Married for 60 years, Patricia was a wife, a mother and a grandmother. She loved flowers, babies and was an example of kindness and warmth to all she knew or met. More than this, she loved her family above herself.

Pat will be laid to rest with her husband Ben in Avon Cemetery in Rochester, Michigan. The family asks that you hold your children close or plant a flower in her memory.

Love never dies when you are "In the Mood" with Glenn Miller.



