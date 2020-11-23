Forshey, Patricia "Pat" A.
Oct 10, 1932 - Nov 15, 2020
Patricia "Pat" A. Forshey, 88, of Bradenton, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with her loving husband, James D. Forshey, Sr.; parents, Bill and Betty Ross and brother, Armand Ross who predeceased her.She is a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She had a vivacious and elegant personality that leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Pat was born in Cleveland, Ohio October 10, 1932. She attended Kent State University where she met her husband, Jim. They moved to Bradenton in 1960 where Pat and Jim owned and operated Plaza Mobile Court. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Jim & Janet Forshey of Bradenton and Mike & Chris Forshey of Dallas; four grandchildren, Alex Forshey and wife, Courtney, Jennifer (Forshey) Hinson and husband, Chuck, Lauren Forshey, Rebecca (Forshey) Franzino and husband, Chris; six great grandchildren, Avery, Eli, John Henry, Jamison, Mary Ellen, William and her sister, Betty Farkas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Metropolitan Ministries, Salvation Army or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.