Hooley, Patricia A.

October 30, 2020

Patricia A. Hooley, 93 of Sarasota, FL passed away on October 30, 2020. She was born in Stillwater, MN to Robert and Dorothy Hooley. She is survived by sister, Barbara Lippi; nieces and nephews, Isabella Lippi, Martha (Rudolph Stein) Lippi, Michael (Maureen) Hooley, Grace DeMasi (Chad), Thomas Hooley; and great nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Richard; niece Mary, and brother-in-law Armando Rucci. She was greeted in heaven by her cherished dog, Precious. Pat graduated from Stillwater High School in 1945. She began her life of service to God and to others when she joined the Franciscan order where she was a nun for 25 years. She obtained her nursing degree from College of St. Theresa in Rochester, MN, and later, her Master of Science degree in Nursing Administration from Boston University. Her nursing talents and love of travel took her around the country including Portsmouth, OH, Rochester, MN, Richmond, VA, Chicago, IL, Florence, S.C., and Sarasota, FL, where she eventually retired. She touched on various aspects of nursing throughout her career that included managing an emergency department at St. Mary's Hospital/Mayo Clinic to nursing education and eventually public health.

Pat was a vivacious and caring woman who exuded her warm and energetic personality to all she encountered. She had a great sense of humor and was exceptionally kind. She retained friendships that spanned her life from childhood into her retirement years in Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20th at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy for all who wish to pay their respects to Pat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sunnyside Foundation or St. Martha's Catholic Church, Sarasota Florida. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store