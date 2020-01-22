|
Hoeffler, Patricia A. Murphy
May 26, 1924 - January 16, 2020
Patricia A. Murphy Hoeffler, 95, passed away peacefully, January 16, 2020, at Bay Village Retirement Center. She was born on May 26, 1924 in Cleveland Ohio to William and Katherine Murphy. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in 1942. On April 27, 1946 she married the love of her life, Eugene Hoeffler.
Pat was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was so full of life with a captivating smile, and a generous and loving spirit. She was a positive person and grateful for all of the little miracles in life. Pat and Gene raised their family in Cleveland where she was a successful entrepreneur in the hotel business. She was also a passionate volunteer working with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the school system in the Literacy Program with children and adults. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she practiced her strong faith and spent much time volunteering in support of the church and school. In 1986, Pat and Gene moved to Sarasota where she lived another full life. She played an active role in the Salvation Army, Ringling Museum, Sarasota Orchestra, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital. For many decades, Pat and Gene were also world travelers making memorable stories and world-wide friends.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, William and Katherine Murphy, brother Richard, and husband Gene Hoeffler of 69 years. Pat is survived by her daughter Mary Kay Osborne (Mike) of Cedar Springs, MI; son Jim Hoeffler (Maureen) of Stillwater, MN; and son John Hoeffler (Carol) of Boulder, CO; as well as 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am Thursday, January 30th at St. Thomas More Church, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers please honor her memory with a contribution to The Salvation Army.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020