Howard, Patricia Ann

Dec 18, 1942 - Nov 30, 2020

Patricia Ann Howard (Metcalf), 77, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020.

Born on Dec. 18, 1942, she was a proud native of Sarasota and a 1960 graduate of Sarasota High School where she was a cheerleader and a swimmer. She attended Florida State University for two years and then met the love of her life, Bruce, at Payne Park during Spring Training with the Chicago White Sox. From the baseball field, love blossomed and 57 beautiful years of marriage followed. Baseball took them to Chicago, Baltimore and Washington DC during the season, but Sarasota was always home. Patty is fondly remembered for her days spent at Sarasota Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, watching her sons play, serving in the concession stand, and organizing fundraisers. She was an avid tennis player at the Bath & Racquet Club and later at Laurel Oak County Club.

She loved working in her yard alongside Bruce, watching FSU football, and, oh, how she looked forward to decorating her home for Christmas. Patty took great joy going on golf cart rides around Misty Creek with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Earlyne Moore and John Metcalf. She is survived by her husband Bruce and sons Darren (Kelly), David (Jill) and Doug, her sisters Sherry Strickland (Greg) and Nancy Tatum (Robert), her grandchildren Michael (Annie), Hannah, Robby, Bridget and Drew, and her nieces and nephews. Patty was lovingly cared for by Laurie, Nancy and Janet, her private duty caregivers who were by her side through her journey with Alzheimers Disease.

The family will receive friends during an outdoor Celebration of Life at the home of Darren and Kelly Howard on Sunday, December 13th from 12:00-2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Roskamp Institute for Alzheimers Research or Tidewell Hospice.



