Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
For more information about
Patricia Meyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Meyer


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Patricia Ann
May 13, 1934 - Feb 10, 2019
Patricia Ann Meyer, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Yonkers, New York, passed away on February 10, 2019. Patricia was married to the love of her life for 57 years, John P. Meyers, Sr., who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her children, Debi Meyer Perrault, Spring Hill, FL; John P. Meyer, Jr., Sarasota, FL; Laura Meyer Strong, North Port, FL; Lynn Meyer Robeson, Venice, FL. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.