Meyer, Patricia Ann
May 13, 1934 - Feb 10, 2019
Patricia Ann Meyer, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Yonkers, New York, passed away on February 10, 2019. Patricia was married to the love of her life for 57 years, John P. Meyers, Sr., who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her children, Debi Meyer Perrault, Spring Hill, FL; John P. Meyer, Jr., Sarasota, FL; Laura Meyer Strong, North Port, FL; Lynn Meyer Robeson, Venice, FL. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019