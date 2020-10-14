Schwartz, Patricia Ann
Aug 30, 1936 - Sep 30, 2020
Patricia Ann Schwartz, age 84, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Patricia was born August 30, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York.
Patricia was a registered nurse in both New York and Connecticut until she retired in 1990 and moved to Florida in 1994. She was active in her Church St. Wilfred Episcopal and with the Daughters of the King.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert Schwartz; son Dennis Cahill of Bridgeport CT; daughter AnnMarie Cahill Woodstock GA; son-in-law Steven Munzer North Haven CT; step-son Robert Schwartz (Linda) of Lakeland FL; and step-son Daniel of Lakeland FL; five grand children and 8 great grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Arthur & Marion Rogers & her daughter Maureen Munzner of North Haven CT.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St Wilfred Episcopal Church, 3773 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. A cremation will occur.
