Shumway, Patricia Ann

Nov 13, 1935 - Oct 26, 2020

Patricia Ann Shumway, 84, of Sarasota, FL, died on Oct 26, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m. graveside on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.



