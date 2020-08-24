1/
Patricia Ann Stevens
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stevens, Patricia Ann
Jan 16, 1932 - Aug 1, 2020
Patricia Ann Stevens died peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Venice, FL at the age of 88.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Deborah A Fowler of Venice FL, son Jeffrey L McCaslin of Venice FL, daughter Cathy D Burnham of Venice FL, son Jon S McCaslin of Stafford VA, and daughter Janet K McCaslin of Englewood CO. She is also survived by her brother James Morgan of Evansville IN.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harry W Stevens of Venice FL, sister Mildred Weisheit of Gulfport MS, sister Nancy Cain of Evansville IN, sister Dorothy Trujillo of Denver CO, and sister Joyce Korff of Darmstadt IN.
Patricia was born on January 16, 1932 in Evansville IN to James and Ruth Morgan. She graduated from Reitz High School in Evansville IN.
At this time no ceremonial life celebration is scheduled. Patricia will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery alongside her husband Harry W Stevens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved