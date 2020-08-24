Stevens, Patricia Ann

Jan 16, 1932 - Aug 1, 2020

Patricia Ann Stevens died peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Venice, FL at the age of 88.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Deborah A Fowler of Venice FL, son Jeffrey L McCaslin of Venice FL, daughter Cathy D Burnham of Venice FL, son Jon S McCaslin of Stafford VA, and daughter Janet K McCaslin of Englewood CO. She is also survived by her brother James Morgan of Evansville IN.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry W Stevens of Venice FL, sister Mildred Weisheit of Gulfport MS, sister Nancy Cain of Evansville IN, sister Dorothy Trujillo of Denver CO, and sister Joyce Korff of Darmstadt IN.

Patricia was born on January 16, 1932 in Evansville IN to James and Ruth Morgan. She graduated from Reitz High School in Evansville IN.

At this time no ceremonial life celebration is scheduled. Patricia will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery alongside her husband Harry W Stevens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store