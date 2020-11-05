1/1
Patricia Dryden Leach
1941 - 2020
Leach, Patricia Dryden
Feb 12, 1941 - Oct 31, 2020
Patricia (Pat) Dryden Leach, 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 12, 1941, to Bryce and Ethel Coleman in Quincy, MA. Pat was raised in South Bend, IN, by her mother and adoptive father, Herman James (HJ) Hartman, following her father's death in 1941.
Pat attended Purdue University and joined the Purdue Sailing team, which sparked her lifelong love of sailing. After college, Pat moved to Indianapolis, IN, where she lived for more than 40 years. She was a devoted mother, dedicated volunteer, and successful career woman. Pat was a member of Indianapolis Sailing Club, where she sailed competitively and taught junior sailing. She volunteered at Christamore House and the Indianapolis Museum of Art, among other organizations. Pat was a real estate professional, working first with AHM Graves Realtors in Indianapolis and then at RE/MAX, where she handled many corporate relocations for Eli Lilly and Company.
Pat married Dick Leach of Indianapolis in 1995, and they moved to Sarasota in 2007. For more than a decade, Pat was an active member of Church of the Palms in Sarasota, volunteering as a shepherding deacon and also as a tutor. She held several leadership positions in her neighborhood, including board member and social chairman. Throughout her life, Pat enjoyed entertaining in her home and cherished the time she spent with family and friends.
Pat is survived by her husband, Dick Leach; sons Bryce (Debbie) Dryden of Kennesaw, GA, and Blair (Joyce) Dryden of Overland Park, KS; stepchildren Shari (Mike) Wright of Fishers, IN; Dawne (Craig) Lyon of Indianapolis, IN; Rick (Rachel) Leach of Orleans, Ontario, Canada; and Michael (Theresa) Leach of Indianapolis, IN; and grandchildren Alex (Sarah) Lyon, Shelby Wright, Abby Lyon, Kelsie Leach, Michaela Wright, Braegan Lyon, Caleb Wright, Taylor Leach, Maddie Dryden, Darby Dryden, Audrey Dryden, Madison Leach, Caitlyn Leach, Emma Leach, and Hailey Leach.
The memorial service for Pat will be held Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota and will be livestreamed at www.churchofthepalms.org/watch. A reception will follow at TPC Prestancia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thistle Class Sailing Association, 3407 County Road 20, Stanley, NY 14561. For online donations, visit www.thistleclass.com/donate.



Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
