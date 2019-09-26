|
|
Dye, Patricia
Nov. 6, 1927 - Sept 24, 2019
Patricia J. Dye, 91, of Venice, FL, died on September 24th, 2019. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL.
Pat was born November 6th, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. Her parents were Charles J. Dynes and Wilma Myers. Her family lived in various residences, depending on where her father's job took them: Melrose, MA, White Plains New York, Hoosick Falls, New York, and her high school years were in Middletown, Ohio. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in where she met her future husband, Thomas Dye. They were married in 1950 for 63 years until Tom's death in 2013.
Pat and Tom settled in Andover, MA where they raised their 4 children, Susan, Thomas, Margaret and Charles. She became a teacher later in life and received her Masters in Education from Salem State College in 1970. She taught Social Studies in the Andover School System and eventually became a Curriculum Administrator for the Andover and Plymouth School Systems where she instituted new curricula and learning methodology.
After Pat retired, she continued to work as a contractor for Newsweek, gathering data for Geo-Population Studies for many years. She also contracted for the Massachusetts Department of Education, writing test questions for the mandated testing of school children for the state.
Tom and Pat moved to Venice, FL in 1994 where they established a close knit circle of friends who they cherished and loved. Pat was very active in many local clubs and organizations. Her favorite pastime was Duplicate Bridge and she was part of many bridge clubs, no matter where she had lived. She obtain the rank of Life Master of American Contract Bridge League in 1982, one of her proudest accomplishments.
Pat was a life long learner and educator. Whether at Great Decisions in Venice, classic music events, studying current events and politics or many conversations with her friends in New England or Florida, she was intensely focused on world events and public discourse.
Patricia is survived by her loving family: Susan and Roger Jenkins, daughter in law Robin Dye (née Foster), Margaret and Robert Cuneo, and Charles and Jennifer Dye, and lost her son Thomas last year. She was very proud of being an only child but produced a very large family including 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019