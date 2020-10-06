1/1
Patricia Fekete
1929 - 2020
Fekete, Patricia
Dec 5, 1929 - Sep 12, 2020
Patricia Fekete passed on September 12, 2020 after a full life of service and friendship to many friends and patients. She was born in Pembroke, NY to William and Mary Beagle. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ernie Fekete, parents and son Richard Gesegnet. She is survived by her son Daniel Gesegnet, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat never actually retired, but continued to volunteer at Meals on Wheels for 15 years, did Publix food demos and provided private nursing just days before her hospital admission. Pat and Ernie left Buffalo, NY for the Florida Keys where Pat did home care nursing. They moved to Sarasota and made a wonderful life with treasured new friends. Private memorial services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on October 12, 2020 at 9:30 am. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of Sarasota, 421 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota. FL 34237.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial service
09:30 AM
PRIVATE -- Sarasota National Cemetery
