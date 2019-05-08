Home

Patricia Ferrell


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ferrell Obituary
Ferrell, Patricia
Feb 15,1927 - May 1, 2019
Longtime Sarasota resident, Patricia Cook Ferrell, died after an extended illness on May 1 under good care in the Springs care facility. She is survived by her husband, Reginald Gene, and her children, Mike and Ann.
As an ensign in the US Navy and a Sarasota resident, in 1944, Patricia took part in the ceremonies for the USS Sarasota when it was called to active duty. Her picture is on display in the Sarasota County Office lobby.
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home 921-5755.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2019
