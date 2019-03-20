Home

Fox, Patricia
Patricia D. Fox, 83, passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, John Clifton Fox, her brother Robert, and her two sons and their families: Michael (wife Peggy, sons Jesse, Kelly, and Patrick); and Timothy (wife Erica, son August and daughter Martine). Pat was born in Sarasota on January 9, 1936, to William and Ida Dunham. She graduated from Sarasota High School, Class of 1953. A talented weaver and fiber artist, Pat was a past president of the Manasota Weavers Guild, and co-founder of the Sarasota Surface Design Guild. Her family will host a celebration of Pat's life on Saturday, April 27, at Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34231, from Noon - 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , at
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
