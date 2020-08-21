1/1
Patricia Gorton
1929 - 2020
Gorton, Patricia
Jul 26,1929 - Jul 22, 2020
Patricia M Gorton passed on July 22nd, 4 days prior to her 91st birthday. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward (Ted) Gorton; two daughters, Gloria Casey of Venice & Susan Yates of Oneonta, NY; three stepsons- Edward, Jeffery & Mark Gorton; several grandchildren (Lindsey Mackay, Drew O'Connell) and great grandchildren (Molly & Dylan Mackay). After retiring 25 years ago, Ted and Pat enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and flying their Bonanza to interesting destinations. Patricia valued above all else her family, friends and neighbors. Patricia was known for her many kindnesses, as well as her humor; she lived a full and productive life. Patricia will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
