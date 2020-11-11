1/1
Patricia Guazzelli
1954 - 2020
Guazzelli, Patricia
Mar 3, 1954 - Oct 30, 2020
Patricia ("Pat") Guazzelli (Huber) of Bradenton, FL passed away on October 30, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lakewood, NJ, Pat grew up in Toms River and graduated from St. Joseph High School (now Donovan Catholic) in 1972. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Bridgeport and a master's degree in education from Rutgers University. A former VISTA volunteer, Pat spent most of her career as an Education Program Development Specialist with the NJ Department of Education. In 1995, she married the love of her life Louis Guazzelli. After a great career, Pat retired to Bradenton FL.
Pat will be remembered for her kind and compassionate spirit, her wonderful sense of humor, and her remarkable ability to make meaningful connections with those around her. She was passionate about helping others and had a strong faith. She loved to celebrate with family and friends and was always first on the dance floor!
Pat is preceded in death by her father, the Honorable William H. Huber, her mother, Elizabeth (Rowland) Huber, her brother Michael (Deborah) Huber, and husband Louis Guazzelli. She is survived by siblings John (Carol) Huber, Mary Lou Griffin, Martha (Dean) Lashbrook, Caroline (Randall) Grant, and Thomas (Christine) Huber, 15 beloved nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held in Toms River, NJ in Spring 2021. Donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL or your local hospice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
