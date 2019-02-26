Heinzerling, Patricia

December 12, 1927 - February 22, 2019

Patricia E. Heinzerling, age 91, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Chaska, MN, passed away on February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Carl Heinzerling, and daughter Kim. Survived by children Kurt (Mary), Karl, and Lisa, and grandchildren Amy, Anna, Chelsea, Joshua, Mariah, and Lucas. Pat was a lifelong feminist, in words and actions. She grew up in Adams, MN, the youngest child of a pharmacist and school principal. While in high school, Pat ran her father's drug store when a heart condition limited his ability to work full-time. She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota, and in 1952 was one of 7 female graduates of the University of Minnesota Law School out of a graduating class of 163. After law school, she worked as an attorney for the Twin City Rapid Transit Company, which operated Minneapolis's street cars. Later, she had a solo law practice in Chaska. She was active in politics, serving as chairwoman of the Republican party for Carver County and Minnesota's Second Congressional District. She was a founding member and leader of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church. Pat was passionate about her children and actively supported them in all their pursuits. In 1979, Pat and Carl moved to Sarasota, and never looked back. They took up tennis, and enjoyed fishing from their dock and exploring the Intercoastal Waterway. They loved to dance, and were radiantly sweet waltz partners. In Sarasota, Pat was active in her neighborhood association, and in local politics. As a member of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church building committee, Pat was instrumental in carrying out the Church's ambitious expansion completed in 1999. She was a tough, principled counselor and advocate, who provided insight and value to every cause to which she devoted herself. When Carl contracted Parkinson's disease in 1992, Pat was a loving and devoted caregiver for 14 years.

A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on March 29, 2019 at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church in Sarasota. Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary