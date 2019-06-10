|
|
Herig (Taylor, Geren), Patricia
Oct. 07, 1932 - May 26, 2019
Patricia Ardys Herig, formerly known as Patricia Geren/Patricia Taylor, passed away May 26, 2019, from a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in her grandmother's house in Nokomis in 1932, into the family of the original settlers of Nokomis/Venice (Curries and Knights). Patricia graduated from Sarasota High School and graduated from Stetson University in DeLand. She earned her EdS degree from USF in Education and was a life-long educator. Patricia married Clyde Geren, with whom she had two children. That marriage lasted for 39 years until Clyde's passing in 1993. Four years later she was reacquainted with her high school sweetheart, Bill Herig, and they were married in 1999. Bill passed away in 2004, but they had a few wonderful years together. Patricia's love for music was evident to all who knew her. She was both a pianist and a singer. Her beautiful voice continued throughout her life, touching everyone around her. Patricia will be missed by all who knew her and is survived by her two children, Keith and Kemira, her grandson, Jeremy and many cousins, family and friends. Services will be held at the church her ancestors founded, Baypoint Church (formerly Venice/Nokomis United Methodist Church), Saturday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local (), or Tidewell Hospice at tidewellhospice.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 23, 2019