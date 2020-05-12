Or Copy this URL to Share

Holliday, Patricia

Jul 25, 1944 - May 8, 2020

Public visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Fri, May 15, 2020, at Chandler's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.



