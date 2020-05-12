Patricia Holliday
1944 - 2020
Holliday, Patricia
Jul 25, 1944 - May 8, 2020
Public visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Fri, May 15, 2020, at Chandler's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
