Patricia J. Simmons
Simmons, Patricia J.
Jun 5, 1945 - Nov 9, 2020
Patricia J. Simmons (White) of Sarasota, FL passed away on November 9th, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 5th, 1945, Pat grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School.
In Florida, you could find her visiting Disney, playing Bingo, enjoying food from Yoder's, or joking and laughing with friends and family. Her quick wit made her a joy to be around and she will be greatly missed by all.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen (Moran) White, brother-in-law Robert Nestor and sister-in-law Carol (Richard) White. She is survived by her husband, James "Pete" Simmons, daughters Sheila (Chris) Rainey and Rebecca August, siblings Richard White, Sharon Nestor (White), and Pamela (Michael) Arend (White), grandchildren Eric (Jillian) Dinius, Kristie (Thomas) O'Brien, and Melanie Cataffo. Patricia is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Karson, Kalynne, and Kaine, many nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.
There will be a viewing held on Wednesday, November 18th, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home 40 N. Orange Avenue Sarasota, Fl. 34236 from 4-7 pm, services will be held at 7 pm at the same location.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
