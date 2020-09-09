1/
Patricia Lail
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Lail, Patricia
Nov 18, 1943 - Sep 5, 2020
Patricia N. Lail of Sarasota, age 76 died Saturday Sept 5, 2020. Patricia is a native of Waterbury, Ct. She was the second daughter of Felix and Lena Nardiello and wife of Everett C. Lail Jr. of Cynthiana, KY. She was a retired teacher in Fairfax County, VA, a member of the League of Women Voters, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Grandy, NC. She is survived by her son, Christopher Current Lail, his Wife Angela Rick, her grandchildren Emerson C. Lail and Jacob J. Lail of Haymarket, VA. and her daughter, Sara Michelle Lail of Greenbelt, MD. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas More church, Sarasota, on Thursday Sept 10, at 9:30 am. She will be laid to rest with her husband in National Memorial Cemetery in Falls Church, VA.The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Thomas More church https://www.stthomasmoresrq.org/offertory

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
