1/1
Patricia "Nana Pat" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Patricia "Nana Pat"
May 31, 1939 - Sep 25, 2020
Patricia "Nana Pat" McGann Miller, age 81, of North Venice, Fl, passed into eternal life on September 25, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Mary (nee Kelly) McGann on May 31, 1939 in Providence, RI. After moving to Venice in 2004, Ms. Pat volunteered at Venice Hospital for many years and served as President of the Volunteers Association from 2010-2012. Pat and Bob loved their Florida home and found a new family who loved and cared for them. Pat Miller was a friend to many; her home was a place of love and laughter. Her greatest treasures were her children and grandchildren. Family ties were strong, and love was unconditional. Her wish in death was to be close with God. She was one of God's special caregivers forever willing to love and care for others.
Ms. Pat is survived by her two sons, Robert K. (Cathy) Miller III and Dr. Brian M. Miller; a daughter, Colleen P. Miller; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Douglas, Christian, Craig, Katherine, Kaitlyn, Brian Jr, Taylor and two great-grandchildren, Analeiah and Aurora. She also leaves behind her two siblings; Sr. Emerita McGann and John McGann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Miller Jr. in 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to either Congregation of Divine Providence in Kentucky or to Tidewell Hospice in Florida. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved