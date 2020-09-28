Miller, Patricia "Nana Pat"
May 31, 1939 - Sep 25, 2020
Patricia "Nana Pat" McGann Miller, age 81, of North Venice, Fl, passed into eternal life on September 25, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Mary (nee Kelly) McGann on May 31, 1939 in Providence, RI. After moving to Venice in 2004, Ms. Pat volunteered at Venice Hospital for many years and served as President of the Volunteers Association from 2010-2012. Pat and Bob loved their Florida home and found a new family who loved and cared for them. Pat Miller was a friend to many; her home was a place of love and laughter. Her greatest treasures were her children and grandchildren. Family ties were strong, and love was unconditional. Her wish in death was to be close with God. She was one of God's special caregivers forever willing to love and care for others.
Ms. Pat is survived by her two sons, Robert K. (Cathy) Miller III and Dr. Brian M. Miller; a daughter, Colleen P. Miller; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Douglas, Christian, Craig, Katherine, Kaitlyn, Brian Jr, Taylor and two great-grandchildren, Analeiah and Aurora. She also leaves behind her two siblings; Sr. Emerita McGann and John McGann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Miller Jr. in 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to either Congregation of Divine Providence in Kentucky or to Tidewell Hospice in Florida. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements.
