Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Polley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Polley


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Polley Obituary
Polley, Patricia
Jan 3, 1946 - Mar 21, 2019
Patricia (Patti) Ann Polley, 73, of Sarasota, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Sarasota, FL.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Fellowship Church in Englewood, FL
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Mary Jo Krapf. She married David Glenn Polley on December 29, 1974 in Madisonville, KY. She was involved in her church choir and volunteered at the schools where her children attended. She loved music and dance. She taught piano, organized and directed children's musicals in the church.
Patti is survived by her husband David Polley, her daughter Cari Pierce, daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Ray Baker and her son and daughter-in-law David and Angela Polley. Her sister and brother-in-law Judith and Hollis Hatten. Her grandchildren, Connor Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Everett Baker, Evan Baker, Owen Polley and Mason Polley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.