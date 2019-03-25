|
|
Polley, Patricia
Jan 3, 1946 - Mar 21, 2019
Patricia (Patti) Ann Polley, 73, of Sarasota, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Sarasota, FL.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Fellowship Church in Englewood, FL
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Mary Jo Krapf. She married David Glenn Polley on December 29, 1974 in Madisonville, KY. She was involved in her church choir and volunteered at the schools where her children attended. She loved music and dance. She taught piano, organized and directed children's musicals in the church.
Patti is survived by her husband David Polley, her daughter Cari Pierce, daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Ray Baker and her son and daughter-in-law David and Angela Polley. Her sister and brother-in-law Judith and Hollis Hatten. Her grandchildren, Connor Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Everett Baker, Evan Baker, Owen Polley and Mason Polley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019