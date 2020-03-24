Home

Patricia Ratcliff


1933 - 2020
Ratcliff, Patricia
Mar 26, 1933 - Mar 21, 2020
Patricia Cullen Ratcliff, 87, formerly of University Park, died on March 20, 2020 in Holland, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max & Margaret Cullen & her husband of 63 yrs, Richard Ratcliff.
Patty was a kind & generous person, full of life and quick to laugh. Her years in retirement as a Florida resident were some of her happiest. Her hobbies included bird watching and sports, she loved the Sarasota Audubon Society and the Florida Gators.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Patty's memory are suggested to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423, or The Sarasota Audobon Society, 999 Center Road,
Sarasota, FL 34240. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
