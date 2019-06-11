Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Patricia Virgilio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church
2850 75th St W
Bradenton, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Bradenton Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Virgilio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rose "Patty" (Callaghan) Virgilio


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Rose "Patty" (Callaghan) Virgilio Obituary
Virgilio, Patricia Rose 'Patty" (Callaghan)
Apr 19, 1962 - Jul 7, 2019
Patricia Rose 'Patty" (Callaghan) Virgilio, 57, of Bradenton, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Born in Highland Park, IL she moved to Bradenton in 1978 from Muscatine, IA. She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and Manatee Community College before beginning a long career at Callaghan Tire, where she was an integral part of her family's business. She and her husband, Gaetano were married in 1984 and enjoyed 35 years of marriage. She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church where she played in the hand bell choir. She is survived by her husband, Gaetano "Guy"; son Alessandro "Alex"; daughters, Julia (Jaime) Backus and Dr. Angela (Dr. Van) Robison; her parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Callaghan; mother and father-in-law, Teodora and Nicola Virgilio; sisters, Kathleen (Tom) Gainer, Michelle (Todd) Severson and Jane (Vince) Trinci and adored grandson, Vanderbilt "Van", IV, and 10 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Patty's passing came after a nearly seven-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She had previously survived both breast and thyroid cancer. She was a friend to anyone she met, and cherished her relationships with both family and friends. Her mission in life was to spread hope through humor. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Mass will be 9:30AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 and there will be a Celebration of Life held at 1:30PM at the Bradenton Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. at tidewellhospice.org. Condolences may be shared at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now