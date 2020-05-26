Patricia S. Barker
Barker, Patricia S.
May 24, 1923 - May 18, 2020
"Patti" was born in Toledo, Ohio and grew up in Rochester, New York. After high school she received two scholarships for art and worked for Terrytoones. She married her husband, Jack, in 1945. They lead the military life and retired in 1973 to Sarasota enjoying the local theater, restaurants, and Sunday drives. In her later years Patti lived the country life with family "just listening to the grass grow". She is survived by her daughter, Candace Haley (Paul); granddaughter Starr Leary; great grandson Kyle Leary; canine Zora; felines Dot Dot, Priscilla, Heidi, and Lucille; and her two equines Iron Maiden and 3B Splatter Effect.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

