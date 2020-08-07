Sams-Drolet, Patricia

Nov 6, 1951 - Jul 29, 2020

Patricia Sams-Drolet, of North Port passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 29, 2020. She was born in Wayne City, Michigan, and relocated to Venice with her family in 1960. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Smith and Natalie Alden along with three Granddaughters, Kailyn Alden-Fredley, and Rachel & Emily Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Drolet, and her son, Matthew Alden. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother; her kind, loving and generous nature will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.



