Sellers, Patricia
Mar 16, 1947 - Feb 17, 2019
Pat Sellers, 71, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 following visits with loving family. Pat, originally from Dayton Kentucky, was a true Sarasotan for more than 45 years. She owned a pack and ship store in Englewood, drove a SCAT bus, photographed newborn babies, and was a caregiver for those with disabilities, but whatever she was doing, she shared her love of life and caring spirit with all around her. The core of her life was her family for whom she showed unwavering love and support. She poured her soul into her unique writing and loved kayaking our local waters and walking the beach, downtown, and her neighborhood. Pat could form a deep connection with anyone she met along the way (two or four legged, in person or online, family or perfect stranger). Her light shone so bright it lit the way for all in her path.
She is loved and will be missed deeply by her daughters Christy Warren and Tracy Walker and son, Steve Sellers; sisters and brother Michelle Alley Dziech, Cheryl Alley, Debbie Alley Lussi, and Rick Alley; granddaughters Ciera Lipps, Taylor Force, Tarra and Serena Johnson; grandsons Brandon Hilliard, Evan and Colin Sellers, and Trey Lee Lawson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Sellers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Salvation Army Sarasota or the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders. A celebration of life will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel on March 9th at 3:30 PM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019