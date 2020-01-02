|
|
Crawford, Patricia W.
August 21, 1922 - December 21, 2019
Patricia W. Crawford of Venice died on December 21, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1922, to Charles Hastings Wadhams and Marion Shafer Wadhams, and was raised in the Rochester (NY) area. In 1950 she married Lt. Col. Thomas Crawford at the Cadet Chapel at West Point, and soon sailed to Europe; she shared his postings in London, Frankfurt, Rome, Mexico City, Lawton (Oklahoma), Washington and Verona.
Pat was a consummate and exemplary Army spouse. Their two careers required a high degree of coordination. Tom served primarily in the diplomatic arm of the Army, including stints as military attache in Italy and Mexico, rising to General. Pat was the best of hostesses, putting together countless parties, dinners and receptions -- more than socializing, this was core to the mission of Cold War diplomacy. Pat perfected networking and social connection: she put people in touch with each other, and created a community among internationals with divergent backgrounds and interests. She was immediately a friend to all.
In retirement Pat and Tom lived in Verona and Sommacampagna (Italy), and eventually settled part-time in Venice. He died in 2007. Pat moved full-time to Venice in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Anne Grubb (James) and grandson Tom Grubb; sister Jane Kitchen; brother Charles Wadhams (Anne), and many nieces and nephews. She will be interred at the Old Chapel at West Point.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Venice on Saturday, January 11 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the St. Mark's Preschool.
To share a memory of Pat or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020