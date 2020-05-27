Davidson, Patricia W.
Sept 12, 1924 - May 25, 2020
Patricia W. Davidson, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 95 on Monday, May 25, 2020. Pat was born to Newton and Marguerite White in Newark, NJ on September 12, 1924.
Pat graduated from Centenary College with an AA in Visual Arts, attended a school of fashion illustration, and studied with many nationally recognized watercolor instructors in the US and Mexico.
Since moving to Florida from Canton, Ohio in 1973, Pat has exhibited in over 90 juried exhibitions and was the featured artist in over 30 solo shows. Several paintings have been on loan to the U.S. State Department and were exhibited in US Embassies in Chile, Malaysia, and Switzerland. She has served on many art organization board of directors including: Friends of the Arts and Sciences, Art Center Sarasota, Sun Coast Watercolor society, Florida Watercolor Society, and the National League of American Pen Women.
Pat was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution local Allapattah chapter.
She leaves her husband Harold to whom she was married for 73 years. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Millar and husband Glenn of Sarasota, Randy Davidson and wife Cindy of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Millar, Matthew Millar and wife Carrie, Scott Davidson and wife Himelda, Daniel Davidson, Tricia Freeman and husband Justin; and 4 great-grandchildren Parker, Ethan, Mackenzie Millar and Corbin Freeman.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
A memorial service and private burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a future date.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Sept 12, 1924 - May 25, 2020
Patricia W. Davidson, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 95 on Monday, May 25, 2020. Pat was born to Newton and Marguerite White in Newark, NJ on September 12, 1924.
Pat graduated from Centenary College with an AA in Visual Arts, attended a school of fashion illustration, and studied with many nationally recognized watercolor instructors in the US and Mexico.
Since moving to Florida from Canton, Ohio in 1973, Pat has exhibited in over 90 juried exhibitions and was the featured artist in over 30 solo shows. Several paintings have been on loan to the U.S. State Department and were exhibited in US Embassies in Chile, Malaysia, and Switzerland. She has served on many art organization board of directors including: Friends of the Arts and Sciences, Art Center Sarasota, Sun Coast Watercolor society, Florida Watercolor Society, and the National League of American Pen Women.
Pat was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution local Allapattah chapter.
She leaves her husband Harold to whom she was married for 73 years. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Millar and husband Glenn of Sarasota, Randy Davidson and wife Cindy of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Millar, Matthew Millar and wife Carrie, Scott Davidson and wife Himelda, Daniel Davidson, Tricia Freeman and husband Justin; and 4 great-grandchildren Parker, Ethan, Mackenzie Millar and Corbin Freeman.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
A memorial service and private burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a future date.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 29, 2020.