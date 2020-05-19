Woods, Patricia
Oct 27, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Patricia Woods, 84, of North Port, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.
Oct 27, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Patricia Woods, 84, of North Port, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.