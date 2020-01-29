|
|
Beaver, Patricia Y.
Apr 11, 1941 - Jan 23, 2020
Mrs. Patricia Y. Beaver, age 78, of Sarasota FL, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with both her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was born on April 11, 1941, in Montgomery W.Va. She grew up in Sissonville, W.Va graduating from Sissonville High School. She went on to attend Marshall University in Huntington W.Va and eventually Ringling School of Arts in Sarasota, FL. Patti was employed by and retired from Verizon, where she worked for 31 years. She was the owner and operator of Pet Palace in Sarasota, FL and an extremely talented artist. Preceding in passing was her mother, Maxine H. Young. Patti is survived by her daughter, Liza Wright; granddaughter, Allison Martinez; great-grandchildren Lillia Jones and David Martinez. She will forever be greatly loved and missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020