Cunningham,
Patrick J.
May 29, 1934 - Nov 18, 2019
Patrick J. Cunningham of Boca Grande, FL passed away November 18, 2019. Born May 29, 1934 to John and Deborah (O'Connor) Cunningham of Pittsburgh, PA. Patrick graduated from St. Vincent's College, Latrobe, PA in 1956 and attained an MBA from the University of Chicago. He served in the Army and was employed by Allegheny International. Subsequently, he was able to purchase several companies from AI which he ran until he sold them prior to his retirement.
Patrick is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Maribeth. He is the father of; Devin Cunningham and Meghan Mead (John Roberts) and three grandchildren. He also leaves behind stepsons; Brian Bruce (Margaret) and Scott Bruce and stepdaughters; Leslie Driscoll and Lizabeth Bail (Steve) and six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He enjoyed skiing, golf, boating, horseback riding and traveled the world with his wife. Patrick was a warm and loving man with a natural personal charm that drew people to him.
In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be sent to Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 2340, Boca Grande, FL 33921.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 240 Park Ave., Boca Grande, FL on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11am.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019