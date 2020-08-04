1/1
Patrick M. Kilduff
1962 - 2020
Kilduff, Patrick M.
Mar 16, 1962 - Jul 23, 2020
Patrick Kilduff (Paddy), 58, of Wildwood, Florida, formerly of Sarasota, FL & Yonkers, NY, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born Mar 16, 1962 to Walter & Carolyn Kilduff in Yonkers, NY. He is survived by his cherished loving wife, Mary; three sons: Michael (Aurora,CO), Christopher (Sarasota, FL) and Jonathan (Kayla) (Aurora, CO); five grandchildren: Krista, Katie, Christopher, Brielle, and Beckham; a brother, four sisters and extended family and friends that loved him dearly.
Paddy was a Sarasota County Fireman (retired); skilled carpenter; proud Irish-American and a man of strong Christian faith. He touched many people and led many to our Lord. Known for his quick wit and humor, he always made others laugh, loved to dance and was the life of the party. He was an avid fishermen, with a passion for his Harley. His heart was large in giving and always wanting to help. He went home to be with our Heavenly Father.
His parting has left a void that all will try to fill with fond memories. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 6pm on Saturday, August 8th at Crooked River Ranch, 12615 River Road, Myakka City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
