Deeks, Patsy
Apr 9, 1931 - April 21, 2019
Pat(sy) Ruth (Baum) Deeks died at 88 on April 21, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 67.5 years, Don(ald) Deeks, her children Michael Deeks and Donna Ruth (Deeks) Boldt (Jim) her grandchildren, Christopher Deeks, Ashley Puchalla, and Amanda Puchalla and great grandchildren, Tyler Deeks and Sophia Deeks.
Additionally she is survived by her sister in law Beverly Brucher and her 3 children and her 3 grandchildren.
A celebration of life Memorial was held at Jacaranda Trace on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Any gifts in her memory, please send to:
Florida Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL 32725.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2019