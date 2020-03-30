|
|
Premo, Patty Marie
Sep 23, 1930 - Mar 19, 2020
Born in Washington, IN, Patty resided in Sarasota, FL from 1966 until her death. She enjoyed time at the beach and shopping but most especially, time with her family.
Patty was a benefactor of the needy, a passionate animal lover, a great self-taught cook and baker. She loved music and was an excellent vocalist. At the age of 89, Patty passed away peacefully in her home.
Born the youngest of 11 children, Patty is survived by a sister, Betty Ulbrich of Scottsdale, AZ. Her children left behind are Cathy Dibrell of Franklin, TN; and Philip Page of Cheyenne, WY. She also leaves behind a daughter-in-law Kathy Page; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
We greatly appreciate all of the support and prayers for Patty during her recent illness. Patty's arrangements were entrusted to Jennings Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be held in Indiana.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020