Colgate, Paul A
Nov 9, 1926 - July 8, 2019
Paul Alexander Colgate passed away on July 8, 2019. Paul earned his B.S. at Kings Point and his M.B.A. from Michigan State University. He served in the Navy and Merchant Marines from 1952 – 1954. He is survived by his wife, Betty A. Colgate, four children, Laurel Colgate, Kimberly Colgate, Todd Colgate and Melissa Colgate Nork (Jim), six grandchildren, Theodore Brewer, Rodney Miles (Heather), Cheryl Carrillo (Gerardo), Hailey Colgate, Austin Nurse, and Hunter Nurse, four great-grandchildren, Logan Carrillo, Dylan Carrillo, Archer Miles and Piper Miles, his brother, Dick Colgate (Dolores) and numerous nephews and nieces. Paul sold the technology to build petrochemical plants all over the world. Paul's strength, character, determination and love will live on through his family and the people he touched all over the world. Paul Alexander Colgate will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery. No date for a service has been set. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 in memory of Paul Colgate.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 11 to July 12, 2019