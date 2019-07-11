Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Colgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Colgate


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Colgate Obituary
Colgate, Paul A
Nov 9, 1926 - July 8, 2019
Paul Alexander Colgate passed away on July 8, 2019. Paul earned his B.S. at Kings Point and his M.B.A. from Michigan State University. He served in the Navy and Merchant Marines from 1952 – 1954. He is survived by his wife, Betty A. Colgate, four children, Laurel Colgate, Kimberly Colgate, Todd Colgate and Melissa Colgate Nork (Jim), six grandchildren, Theodore Brewer, Rodney Miles (Heather), Cheryl Carrillo (Gerardo), Hailey Colgate, Austin Nurse, and Hunter Nurse, four great-grandchildren, Logan Carrillo, Dylan Carrillo, Archer Miles and Piper Miles, his brother, Dick Colgate (Dolores) and numerous nephews and nieces. Paul sold the technology to build petrochemical plants all over the world. Paul's strength, character, determination and love will live on through his family and the people he touched all over the world. Paul Alexander Colgate will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery. No date for a service has been set. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 in memory of Paul Colgate.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.