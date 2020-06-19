Paul Andrew Ducatte
1937 - 2020
Ducatte, Paul Andrew
Apr 1, 1937 - Jun 19, 2020
Paul A. Ducatte, 83, of Englewood, Florida passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his Sarasota County residence.
Born on April 1, 1937 in Plattsburgh, New York the son of Leona Goslow Ducatte. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 – 1958. He married Beverly Harms on December 15, 1957 in Illinois. He worked at a printing company and a CB radio and gun sales shop in Bloomington until 1979. He moved to Englewood and became the owner/operator of Pelican Marine Construction Corp. from 1981 – 2003.
Paul was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2554, V.F.W. Post 10178, American Legion Post 0103 and Amvets Post 0777.
He is predeceased by his mother Leona Ratta in 1988 and a brother Ken in 2012.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-two years: Beverly; one daughter: Debbie Ducatte of Englewood, Florida; two sisters: Pat Ives of Plattsburgh, New York and Janice Foster of Peru, New York; one brother: Frank Ducatte of Southbridge, Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank all the people who worked for Tidwell Hospice of Venice for the care they gave Paul. As per his request there will be no services.
Cremation will be handled by Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
