ROSENBERG, Paul B.
05/26/2020
Paul B. Rosenberg, of Sarasota, FL and Needham, MA, formerly of Framingham and Wayland, MA, died in Sarasota on 5/26/20, surrounded by his family, of complications related to prostate cancer. He was 87. Born 6/2/32 in Boston, MA, he spent his early years in Winthrop and Brookline, MA, graduating from Brookline High School in 1949. He attended Tufts College on a Naval ROTC scholarship, and graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa in 1953, following which he proudly served as an officer in the Navy and Marines for 3 years. While at Tufts he met the love of his life, Marcia Fershtman, and proposed to her two years later from aboard his ship in the Pacific Ocean. They wed in 1954, and celebrated 65 years of marriage last year. Upon completion of his naval tour he attended Harvard Business School, graduating with his MBA in 1958. He and Marcia settled in Framingham, MA, where they raised their three children, and pursued their interests in civic and charitable organizations. Paul worked as a senior executive for several firms in the Boston area, spending the last 22 years of his career as Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer of Tech/Ops, Inc., a diversified technology and manufacturing company. He retired in 1999, and devoted his boundless energy and organizational skills to serving as Chairman of the Board of Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly (now 2Life Communities), long-time Treasurer of Jewish Family Service of Metrowest, and founding member and Past President of the Danforth Museum of Art in Framingham. He was a past president of the Boston chapter of the Financial Executives Institute, and later served as a National Director of that organization. In his later years he and Marcia split their time between Massachusetts and Florida. They were devotees of the theater and arts in both Boston and Sarasota, and traveled extensively around the world, with frequent visits to Israel and Vermont to visit family. He was a voracious reader, life-long Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, and played regular tennis well into his 80s. His chief hobbies centered around his family and helping others. He is survived by his wife, his three children Ben (Nancy) of Cornwall, VT; James (Orly) of Jerusalem, Israel, and Gail, of Swampscott, MA; as well as his 7 beloved grandchildren, Yehiel, Lily, Daniel, Julia, Yael, Isabel and Shira. Due to the current health crisis, funeral arrangements are private. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to one of the organizations named above or a charity of your choice.
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
05/26/2020
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020.