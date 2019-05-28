|
Beacham, Paul
Oct 30, 1942 - May 23, 2019
Paul Beacham, 76, of Venice, Florida, died on May 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home - Venice Chapel, 265 S. Nokomis Avenue in Venice, Florida. Services will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home - Venice Chapel, 265 S. Nokomis Avenue in Venice, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019
