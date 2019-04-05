|
Binder, Paul
Dec 3, 1928 - Mar 29, 2019
Rev. Dr. Paul J. Binder of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Friday, March 29, at the age of 90. A celebration of his life will be held at 12:00 on Saturday, May 18 at St. Andrew UCC in Sarasota, Florida.
Paul was born on Dec. 3, 1928 to Rev. August and Amanda Binder in Seattle, WA, where he lived until the age of 14, when his family moved to Mt. Vernon, IN. He graduated from Purdue University in 1950 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
After graduation, he was employed by General Electric as an engineer and manager, mostly working in advanced and new product engineering and consulting inside and outside G.E. While working on a project in the Boston area, he met Margaret (Peg) Harding; they married there in 1956 and settled in Shelbyville, IN.
In 1964, answering a call to the ministry, Paul entered Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, MO. During his time there, he continued as a consulting engineer in the US and Sweden. He, Peg and their three children resided in Vasteras, Sweden and traveled throughout western Europe the summer of 1965.
He received his Master of Divinity degree and was ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1967. Paul and the family then moved to Iowa, where Paul began his ministry as pastor initially at First Congregational UCC in Iowa Falls and then in 1972 at First Congregational UCC in Clinton. From late 1979 to 1982, Paul was the Administrator at Emmaus Homes in St. Charles, MO. Then in 1982, Paul was called to serve as pastor at St. Andrew UCC in Sarasota, FL.
His ministry centered on social justice and community involvement. Bringing his creative engineering skills to his ministry, Paul loved to observe, listen, facilitate dialogs and problem-solve. To improve his pastoral care, he returned to school part-time and earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from Eden Theological Seminary in 1989 at the age of 60. He retired from full-time ministry in 1996 as Pastor Emeritus.
Upon retirement, Paul was able to devote much more of his time to social justice causes, in particular, Church World Service (CROP Hunger Walk and disaster relief), Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (SURE), the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, and Habitat for Humanity Sarasota (president for 6 years). During his tenure at Habitat for Humanity, he established the ReStore in Sarasota.
He became an active member of First Congregational UCC and a part-time pastor at Trinity Methodist Church, both of Sarasota, FL and the Administrative Vice President and active member of the international Academy of Parish Clergy. He published sermons and articles and wrote book reviews.
Paul had always shared his love of learning and exploring God's world by traveling with Peg and his children when they were young; they traveled from Albuquerque to Newfoundland and Seattle to Washington, DC; they camped in national parks and canoed the boundary waters of Minnesota, Paul and Peg, in their later years, enjoyed traveling in their RV to Alaska and other parts of the US and Canada and took trips to the Holy Land and Egypt; Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland; South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.
In December 2013, Paul moved with Peg into Bay Village of Sarasota, where he participated in its variety of activities, offered his skills in leadership, and worked on writing his memories and researching his family and its history with Eden Theological Seminary. He continued to befriend people, learn, minister and work toward a just world until his death.
Paul is survived by his sister Ruth, daughter Carol, son Steven, and grandchildren Chris, David, Matt, and Andrea, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Peg, and elder son, Paul H.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Andrew UCC c/o 954 Virginia Dr, Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019