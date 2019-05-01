|
|
|
James, Paul Douglas
Oct 26, 1951 - Apr 27, 2019
Paul Douglas James, 67, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Apr 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday May 3, 2019, at St. Marys Missionary Baptist Church, 11801 Erie Road, Parrish, Fl 34219. Services will be held at 2 pmon Saturday May 4, 2019 at St Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 11801 Erie Road, Parrish, Fl 34219. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More