Flattery, Paul
May 17, 2019
Paul Flattery passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2019 with family at his side. Paul was born in 1935 in Jamaica, Queens, New York to Alice and Henry Flattery. The youngest of five, he is preceded in death by brothers Jack and Bob and sisters Alice and Pat. After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1957 he served in the United States Marine Corps for four years. During that time he married Dorothy Fenelon. Upon completion of his military obligation Paul went to law school at Georgetown University. Upon graduation in 1964 he then joined the firm of Fish and Neve in New York City. In 1975 he moved to Deerfield, IL to work for Baxter Healthcare. He retired as the Chief Patent Counsel in 1996.
Paul and Dot married in 1959 and had five sons: Paul Jr., Kevin, Bill, P.J., and Steve. In retirement he enjoyed many hobbies like travelling with Dot, sailing model yachts on local lakes, and returning to Notre Dame for football games. He tolerated golf. Paul was the proudest of husbands and fathers, a devoted grandfather of six grandchildren and a beloved grand-dog, a U.S. Marine always and a Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the core.
Paul will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery on 14 June at 1:30 p.m. and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, 15 June at the University Park Country Club at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tidewell Hospice.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to June 2, 2019