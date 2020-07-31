Gustke, Paul H.
Oct 25, 1931 - Jul 23, 2020
Paul H. Gustke was born in River Rouge, Michigan, and passed away peacefully in his Sarasota home with his loving wife Paulette at his side. He is survived by sister Gail Brewer of Yorkville, Illinois. Paul enjoyed a full life and considered himself lucky to have shared it with the love of his life, Paulette for over 27 years, sailing, traveling, and ballroom, Latin, & tango dancing together. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Paul loved sports and competition. He graduated from DePaul University with a degree in physical education, and retired from the Chicago Public School System. Paul was an avid bowler. He was inducted into DePaul University's Hall of Fame in 1987, and was also inducted into Sarasota Manatee County Men's Hall of Fame in 2019. Paul had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh and have a good time. He often said that he would live forever. He quipped that he was right until just recently when he graduated into the big gymnasium in the sky. He will be missed by his family and friends. Paul will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com
